TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 3.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)'s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.68. 322,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,253,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

