The Character Group plc (CCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.86). 28,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.34. The Character Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In related news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.26), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($62,192.91). In other The Character Group news, insider Carmel Warren bought 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £4,998.32 ($6,430.36). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £48,342.55 ($62,192.91). Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

