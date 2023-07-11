The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

Shares of CI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.54. 112,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

