The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

