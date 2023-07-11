The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

