The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $21,162,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 594,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.