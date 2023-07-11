The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,159. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

