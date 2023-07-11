Tom W. Bolin Sells 1,136 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Dillard’s stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.03. 118,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,820. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

