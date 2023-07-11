Toncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.72 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004398 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.59 billion and $6.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,533.62 or 0.99961556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37118565 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,155,955.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

