Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.11. The company had a trading volume of 200,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.