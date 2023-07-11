Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

