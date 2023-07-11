Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roche by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.

Roche Stock Up 0.4 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 628,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,455. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.