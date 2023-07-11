Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.63. 3,000,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,556,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.