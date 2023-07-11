Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,285 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. 423,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,692. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.