Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,471 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

