Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,040. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $128.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

