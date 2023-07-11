Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 0.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.90. 25,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,613. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

