Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 470,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

