Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 748,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 654,645 shares.The stock last traded at $36.57 and had previously closed at $35.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $355.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

