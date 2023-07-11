Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSCO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.05. 279,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
