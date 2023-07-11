Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.51

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 1006057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.33, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

