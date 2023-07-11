TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 18.3 %

TSE RNW traded up C$2.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.00. 2,109,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

