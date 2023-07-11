Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.13.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $65.26 on Friday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.