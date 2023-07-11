Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,078 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

