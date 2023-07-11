Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1,989.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 259,362 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 326,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,280. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

