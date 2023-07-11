Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 4,269 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Ambarella worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 59.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 208,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,148 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. 63,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.