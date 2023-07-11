Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,052 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources makes up about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Permian Resources worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Permian Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,274. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.