Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 153,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,897. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

