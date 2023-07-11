Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.24 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,474 shares during the period. Avanos Medical comprises 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Avanos Medical worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

AVNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.