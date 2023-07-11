Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

OMCL stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 30,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -180.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

