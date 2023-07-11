Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.94. 275,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

