Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 66,005 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,005 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 50,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,635. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

