Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 432,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 185,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

