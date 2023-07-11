Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.99. Trinseo shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 234,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

