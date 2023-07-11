Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFPM. Raymond James increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.