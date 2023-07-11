TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. 2,588,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,399. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $310.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

