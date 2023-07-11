TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 14,248 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.09. 251,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,827. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

