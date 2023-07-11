TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 16,487 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Copart accounts for 1.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

CPRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 447,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,870. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

