TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,512. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.