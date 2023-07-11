TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 847 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,893. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.