TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.