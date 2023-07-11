TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 22,532 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Paychex makes up about 2.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Paychex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 755,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.