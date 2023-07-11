TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 22,532 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Paychex makes up about 2.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 755,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

