TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,944,528,093 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

