Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 364,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,065,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Trupanion Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $65,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

