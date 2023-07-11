Ty L. Garrison Sells 5,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 268,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

