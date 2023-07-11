U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.14

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 281059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 545,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 429,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Further Reading

