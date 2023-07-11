Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.81. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 304,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

