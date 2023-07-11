Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 715,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,045. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

