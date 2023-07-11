Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00017377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $49.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00316836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

