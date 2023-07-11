United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,325. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

